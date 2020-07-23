Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.60. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.