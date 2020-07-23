Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 723,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.