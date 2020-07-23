Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,147 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paypal by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.48. 189,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

