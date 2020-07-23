Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 10,362 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,994. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

