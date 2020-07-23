Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 10,640 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. 10x Genomics comprises 8.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $116,188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,896,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,717,319 shares of company stock worth $449,749,645.

Shares of NYSE TXG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.69. 2,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,038. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

