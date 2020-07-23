Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 15,499 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 49.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $110.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.