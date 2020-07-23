Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 2,552 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.