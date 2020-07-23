Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 40,992 Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,992 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in AVITA MED LTD/S were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

AVITA MED LTD/S stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,220. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $500.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

