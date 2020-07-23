Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.