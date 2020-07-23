Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 4,745 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,565,000 after acquiring an additional 680,283 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 687,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 252,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

