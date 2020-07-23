Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 48,691 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,691 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4,360.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 3,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,390. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.