Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Finning International from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Finning International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,073. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$25.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic purchased 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$43,436.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

