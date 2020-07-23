First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.76-1.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.76-1.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

