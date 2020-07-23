First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million.

FMBI opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phupinder Gill acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

