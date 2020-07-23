First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 13,129 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $154,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.88. 184,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

