First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 934,829 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $191,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,989,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 708,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.