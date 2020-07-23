First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $142,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $610,762,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 417,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.10. The company had a trading volume of 518,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.72. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.