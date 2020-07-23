First Trust Advisors LP Buys 10,127,052 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $179,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $8,992,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,517. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,053,176.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.