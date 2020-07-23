First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,245,647 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 196.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Allstate worth $182,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,030. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

