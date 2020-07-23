First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,482 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $282,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,835. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $243.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.48 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.