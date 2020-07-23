First Trust Advisors LP Buys 425,049 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $207,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

BABA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.06. 641,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,789,420. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $651.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

