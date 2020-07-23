First Trust Advisors LP Buys 580,208 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Citrix Systems worth $454,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 778.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after buying an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded down $15.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

