First Trust Advisors LP Buys 66,316 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $153,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

