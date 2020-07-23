First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $143,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,480,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.28. 84,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,454. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

