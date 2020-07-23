First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of E*TRADE Financial worth $158,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ETFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

