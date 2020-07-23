First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Crowdstrike worth $178,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $19,243,780.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 22,600 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,603,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,284,677 shares of company stock worth $940,336,097. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.97. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

