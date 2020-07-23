First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $235,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $551,229,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,880,000 after buying an additional 790,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,408,299. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

