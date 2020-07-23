First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $150,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $41,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $437.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.08. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

