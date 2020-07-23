First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Twilio worth $145,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 6.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Twilio by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,796. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $500,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.