First Trust Advisors LP Has $177.01 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,439 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 319,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Expedia Group worth $177,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 512.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 239,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

