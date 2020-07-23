First Trust Advisors LP Has $203.19 Million Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $203,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

