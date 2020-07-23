First Trust Advisors LP Has $559.92 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,570 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of salesforce.com worth $559,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $220,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,861 shares of company stock worth $117,569,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $191.13. 87,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.56. The company has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,072.61, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.