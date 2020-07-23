First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $144,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.76. 46,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.