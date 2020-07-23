First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,508 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Veeva Systems worth $350,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $256.89. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.41. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $263.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

