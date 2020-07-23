First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,377 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Lam Research worth $141,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $5,265,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 114.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $359.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,826. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

