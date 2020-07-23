First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,354,745 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,152,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Snap worth $261,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $119,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last quarter.

SNAP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,476,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.