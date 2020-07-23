First Trust Advisors LP Sells 764,215 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Twitter worth $203,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 49.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,065,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.