First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) is Peterson Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,004,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,716. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

