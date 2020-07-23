First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,819.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,043. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

