Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-5.0% (implying $1.02- $1.025 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.