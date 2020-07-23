Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.92.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.17. 312,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

