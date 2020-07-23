FuzeX Market Capitalization Tops $577,783.33 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, COSS and Token Store. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $577,783.33 and approximately $3,622.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.01934677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00081974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00191840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119326 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, Allbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Token Store, Cobinhood, COSS and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.