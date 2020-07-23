Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. 215,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,212. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

