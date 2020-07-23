Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 10.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.67. 4,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,005. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

