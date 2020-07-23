Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

GS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

