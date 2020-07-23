Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

