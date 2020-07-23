Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,258. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.63. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

