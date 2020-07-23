Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
