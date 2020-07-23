Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

