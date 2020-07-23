Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after buying an additional 139,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.68. 3,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

